10 years ago

July 28, 2011 -- Bemidji’s 16-and-under girls softball team won the state fastpitch tournament, posting a 5-0 record in the double-elimination event. The champs got great pitching from Jess Yost and Brianna Neumann. Hit leaders were Neumann, Yost, Abby Hinrichs, Jasmin Yerbich, Courtney Black, Mackinzie Slough, Hanna Olson and Hannah Neeland.

25 years ago

July 28, 1996 -- Several hundred people attended a dedication ceremony for the Northwest Juvenile Training Center in Bemidji. Larry Aitken, president of Leech Lake Tribal College, opened the event with a pipe ceremony. NJTC Superintendent Joe Vene helped lead tours of the $4 million facility.

50 years ago

July 28, 1971 -- An open house is being planned at the Beltrami Nursing Home to honor Dr. Mary Ghostley on her 90th birthday. The pioneer physician came to northern Minnesota as a young doctor in 1910, and from 1930 to 1953 she was superintendent and medical director of the Lake Julia Sanatorium.

100 years ago

July 28, 1921 -- Youngsters John Koors and Louis Neuman of Bemidji are paddling their way to the Gulf of Mexico in a frail canoe. They were shipwrecked for a time near Hannibal, Mo., when their canoe hit the wing of a concrete dam and overturned about 500 yards from shore. They righted the vessel and paddled to shore so they could continue their long trip south.