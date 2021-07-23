10 years ago

July 24, 2011 -- The coaches prevailed at the 10th annual Blackduck Scramble. The golf tournament serves as a fundraiser for Blackduck High sports and other activities and drew 50 contestants to the Blackduck Golf Course. Taking the title were former Drakes head coaches Don Houseman, Jerry Sonnek and Dick McKean with an 18-hole score of 61.

25 years ago

July 24, 1996 -- The old Sunnyside School is being restored, thanks to its alumni and a matching grant from the Beltrami County Historical Society. The school operated from 1906 to 1963 and now rests at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. Among those working on the restoration are Buiford Qualle, a 1935 graduate, and Lowell Bjella, a 1940 graduate.

50 years ago

July 24, 1971 -- Rosemary (Given) Smith, a Bemidji native and registered nurse, began her new job last week as coordinator for the new Planned Parenthood Center, which will be located in the new mental health building at 15th Street and Delton Avenue. It is expected to open in the fall. The center is expected to serve an eight-county area.

100 years ago

July 24, 1921 -- L.E. Taber, proprietor of the Doud Avenue grocery store, has moved his stock into the building immediately south of the former store and now has a grocery that is first class in every way. The building is new and has been put in shape throughout the store. Mr. Taber recently returned to Bemidji from the west coast and is now enjoying a healthy business.