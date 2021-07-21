10 years ago

July 21, 2011 -- Natalie Gille and Brett Cease, volunteers from the Bemidji chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby, traveled to Washington, D.C. to discuss the price of carbon and the use of fossil fuels. Gille recently launched her wheel Fast Delivery bicycle service to distribute items to different places in the Bemidji area.

25 years ago

July 21, 1996 -- Art and skill go hand in hand at the annual Art in the Park Festival in Bemidji's Library Park. While artists from both near and far showed off their work, youngster Max Kelsey of Bemidji demonstrated his juggling skills to a delighted audience on the first day of this year's event.

50 years ago

July 21, 1971 -- Patty Berg, a three-time State Women's Amateur golf champion before turning professional in 1940, was in Blackduck this week to attend the wedding of her nephew, Douglas Berg and Judee Gladen. Patty Berg attended the wedding with a party of friends and relatives and is staying at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge in Bemidji.

100 years ago

July 21, 1921 -- Thirty-two Bemidji merchants are offering special inducements for shoppers at the city's third monthly Market Day. Bemidji is the logical trade center for this territory, and the out-of-town shoppers are urged to do their shopping here on a special day. "Trade in Bemidji -- It Pays" is the slogan of Bemidji's Market Day.