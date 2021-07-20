BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Headwaters Regional Development Commission are moving to the next phase of their planning for State Highway 197.

A stretch of the highway, from Gillett Drive to Bemidji Avenue, has been under review by MnDOT for the last several years. Between 10,000 and 16,000 motorists use the corridor on a daily basis and by 2030, it's estimated to handle 20,500 vehicles per day.

Additionally, the corridor has one estimated crash per week. To increase safety, ensure it can handle increased traffic and maintain structural integrity, MnDOT is looking to complete road reconstruction in the next decade.

In 2019, MnDOT held a series of community meetings before submitting a project proposal that included the addition of five roundabouts at several intersections. The proposal was met with opposition from several business owners, though, and was voted down by the Bemidji City Council.

In 2020, MnDOT partnered with the HRDC to "reset" the conversation and work with the community more closely to find a better alternative layout for the project. To gain more input, the two entities held a virtual open house from May 24-June 25 and made appearances at a variety of events throughout the summer.

According to a release, more than 1,200 participated in the virtual open house and over 400 completed a survey regarding the future of the corridor. Recently, a community review panel organized by MnDOT and the HRDC analyzed the survey results on two proposed layout plans for the reconstruction of the corridor.

One option is to build roundabouts at the intersections of Gillett Drive, Middle School Drive and Hannah Avenue. The other option would have just a single roundabout at Gillett Drive.

Over the next month, the panel will work to determine which is the best option and present a recommended plan to the City Council in September.