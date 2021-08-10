BEMIDJI -- The Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter will hold its annual De-feet Violence 10 Miler and 5k races on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Paul Bunyan Park.

Both races will start at 8 a.m. The timed event is geared toward all ages and abilities, and there will be family friendly activities at the finish line.

Online pre-registration cost is $30 and is available through Thursday, Aug. 12. Race day cost is $35. For more information, visit www.mnshelter.org.

Proceeds will go toward the new shelter project. The Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter provides crisis shelter, victim-center advocacy and supportive services for victims of intimate partner violence, a release said.