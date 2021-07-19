BEMIDJI -- The Sanford Bemidji 1611 Anne Street Pharmacy recently expanded its hours to 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., seven days a week.

All current services provided by the pharmacy will remain available during all hours of operation. Expanding the pharmacy's hours to later into the evening will better meet patient and community members needs, and will also make it easier for patients who are seen at the walk-in clinic to fill prescriptions, a release said.

Due to the expiration of the Minnesota Peacetime Emergency Declaration, pharmacies in the state, including the 1611 Anne Street Pharmacy, can no longer provide curbside delivery of prescriptions, the release said.

Patients can get their prescription refills mailed to their home address by calling (218) 333-2450. They can also verify if their prescription is ready for pick up at the pharmacy using My Sanford Chart.