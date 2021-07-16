BEMIDJI -- After a fire caused a precautionary and voluntary evacuation on Tuesday, July 13, in Eckles Township, Beltrami County officials want to spread the word of the CodeRED system.

The fire, which has burned 75 acres northwest of Bemidji, was 70% contained as of Friday afternoon. The evacuation only lasted a few hours on July 13, but residents were alerted with CodeRED, an emergency notification system.

“CodeRED has been used by Beltrami County for several years and has provided safety alerts and notifications for a myriad of emergency situations,” said a release from Beltrami County Emergency Management. “CodeRED is an opt-in system that residents can enroll to receive emergency notifications from Beltrami County.”

RELATED: Minnesota Incident Command System says Eckles Township fire now 70% contained

Alerts can be delivered via a phone call, text message, telecommunication device for the deaf, email and on the CodeRED mobile app. Both landline phones and cell phones can be enrolled and multiple numbers can be added to the system for an address.

“After the alert was disseminated to the impacted area, our office began fielding inquiries as to why not everyone in the area received an alert,” the release said.

With CodeRED, officials are able to geographically map what areas need to be alerted. Alerts are based on the address affiliated when residents enroll their contacts.

“By practice, the area selected to receive the alert is always kept as small as possible,” the release said. “The area selected to receive the alerts on Tuesday was limited to one mile by two miles, the area most impacted by the fire. Keeping the alert to the impacted area mitigates confusion and doesn’t provoke unnecessary action for peripheral areas.”

The release said that residents are able to see all the CodeRED alerts in the mobile app, which can be found by searching for “CodeRED Mobile Alert” in the app store.

Other alerting resources can be accessed through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) for emergencies, the release said. IPAWS can include messages through the Emergency Alert System, Wireless Emergency Alerts and Non-Weather Emergency Messages.

“The decision was made not to utilize IPAWS as the evacuation was precautionary and voluntary,” the release said. “IPAWS would have alerted a much larger area than necessary.”

To enroll in CodeRED, visit https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/6FAEC3D0EBD7 . Mobile users can also text “Beltrami'' to 99411 to have the enrollment page sent directly to their phone. Residents can also access the CodeRED enrollment page by visiting the Beltrami County website, click on Law Enforcement and look for the CodeRED banner.

“We encourage all residents to enroll so when disaster strikes next, you can be notified,” the release said.