RED LAKE -- “Grandma Doris” was remembered by family and loved ones as a prolific educator, generous giver, “Mom” -- even from those with no blood relation -- a stellar cook and the “First Lady of Red Lake Nation.”

Doris Dale “Waakowazh” Seki, 66, died last week on July 8.

According to those who knew her best, she lived a life full of traveling adventures, family time, cooking and good music. Those offering condolences after her passing described her as hardworking, kind and generous.

Doris was born on July 12, 1954, in Red Lake to Susan Downfeather Johnson and Harry Johnson Jr., and lived her whole life in the Ponemah area. She was remembered best by her family -- her husband, Darrell Seki Sr., who is the current chairman of Red Lake Nation, her four children and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Doris and Darrell Sr. were married on July 1, 1972, and just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.

“They were very, very close. This has been hard on my dad,” said their son, Darrell Seki Jr., earlier this week. “He was by her side from day one, and all through this, he didn’t want to leave her side. It’s going to be tough for him.”

Darrell Jr. said the family has been touched by the outpouring of support from the community.

“We’re very, very happy with all the outpouring of the people that reached out to us from the reservation, and from leaders of Leech Lake and White Earth -- they all reached out to us,” he said. “The outpouring is very appreciated. That's helping us deal with our mom being gone. We'd just like to thank the community and the Red Lake Nation for all the condolences and for the well wishes.”

A busy life

Doris’s hobbies were numerous -- she enjoyed drawing, gardening, collecting rocks and arrowheads, listening to powwow music, the Beatles, John Fogerty and other classic hits, watching old TV shows and sports. She was known as a big basketball fan and took joy in cheering for the Red Lake High School teams, especially when she had grandchildren and children on the team.

“(She) and my dad are No. 1 fans, for the Warriors and Lady Warriors, and she followed the Lady Warriors when they went to state,” Darrell Jr. said. “She was an avid fan for years.”

Doris enjoyed traveling, particularly to Las Vegas. She also had the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. with Darrell Sr. as guests for President Obama’s Inauguration in 2009. She liked to gamble, and was known as being lucky. She loved to cook during the holidays for her family and was known for her famous baked beans.

Lifelong educator

Doris was a longtime educator and Darrell Jr. estimated she had taught for at least 30 years.

“(Her students were) saying that she was very caring, just the best. She was like a mother to them," Darrell Jr. said.

In her early career, after graduating Red Lake High School in 1972, she worked at the Ponemah Elementary School as a teacher’s aide.

“Whenever I was called to sub in the Ponemah Elementary I always felt so fortunate to have Doris on staff,” Don Hazeman wrote in a memorial. “She was such an inspiration and I learned so much from her just watching how kind and understanding she always was in dealing with any situation going on in a student’s life. She was so kind, always so willing to help others, so understanding, so knowledgeable about the community and the list goes on and on. Because of her she definitely inspired me to become a better person. I will always be indebted and grateful. If only the world could have more Dorises.”

In 2001, Doris attended Bemidji State University and majored in elementary education. During summers and breaks, she continued working as a teacher’s aide. After graduating, she was hired as a wellness counselor with Red Lake Comprehensive Health.

Darrell Jr. recalled that Doris always kept an eye out for students in need, taking them to get food from the store if they didn’t have money for lunch and helping families pay their electricity bills when money was tight.

Although she was not always financially secure herself, she always gave selflessly.

“We didn't have very much money growing up, we had hard times, but she made it work,” Darrell Jr. said. “She was one of those women that -- you'd have 50 fry bread and there were 150 people and she would find a way to make that 50 fry bread work.

“She was very well-loved. She loved people. She was very caring,” Darrell Jr. continued. “She was very loving, a loving person. Everyone's going to miss her.”

After an escort through town, a wake for Doris was held on Monday, July 12 and continued until a 10 a.m. traditional service on Wednesday, July 14 held at the Boys and Girls Club in Ponemah. She was interned at the Johnson Family Burial Grounds in Ponemah.