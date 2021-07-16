BEMIDJI -- An informational meeting regarding Bemidji's new veterans home was held Thursday, just about a month before ground is broken for the project.

The effort to get a veterans home in Bemidji began in 2007 with a group organized by Beltrami County. Proponents cite an estimated 27,000 veterans living in northwest Minnesota and note how the area is underserved as main reasons for the home. The nearest veterans home now is in Fergus Falls.

Thursday's meeting included local leaders, veterans and representatives from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, including its commissioner Larry Herke. During the session, a presentation was given about what residents can expect from the project.

In total, the new home will cost $45.5 million, with a construction budget of $38.2 million. The home is receiving $29.6 million in federal funds and the Minnesota Legislature approved $12.4 million for the project in 2018 as part of a bonding bill.

To assist in funding the project, a local effort was made and $2.3 million was raised from government units, organizations and private donors from across the region. Of that amount, Beltrami County provided $1 million and the city of Bemidji gave $250,000.

The building will be 80,634 square feet on a 14.75 acre site on the north side of Bemidji, near the Sanford Health campus on Anne Street. The land was donated by Sanford Health for the project.

The structure will have four sections, referred to as households, each with space for 18 residents, for a total of 72 private rooms. In each household, there will be a nurse center for health staff. The individual households will also each have a porch and outdoor space.

Connecting the households in the center will be an open "town center" area featuring a café, therapy space, meditation room, theater, library and barber. The administration offices will also be in this space. The home will also have a basement section for supplies, utilities and kitchen space.

On the outside, the exterior will be brick, stone and wood to create a northern Minnesota look. The structure is also being designed to include natural light to avoid it feeling like a hospital atmosphere.

"We really are trying to make it feel more residential," said Sara Malin, an architect with Wold Architects and Engineers. "It is a big building and we don't want it to feel like a hospital or an institution, we want it to feel like a series of connected houses."

"You really listened well," said Jim Lucachick, who is a Beltrami County commissioner, Veterans Home Task Force chair and also an architect. "You listened to what our thoughts were from the beginning. Being in the business, that doesn't always happen. On behalf of our task force, I think you're really good at addressing our veterans and what we have in northern Minnesota."

Residents able to live in a veterans home include eligible Minnesota veterans, a spouse of an eligible veteran or a Gold Star Parent. To be eligible, residents must require clinical needs from a skilled nurse or domiciliary care.

Mobilization of equipment and site work is expected to begin next month with footing completion scheduled for December. A structure is to be erected by March 2022 and substantial completion and inspections are set for April 2023. The plan is to then open in June 2023.

According to Herke, a date for a groundbreaking is still being determined, as both Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar have expressed interest in being present.

"The good news is there's a lot of interest from both the governor and other elected officials," Herke said. "I think that it's important because continued support is good for these facilities as we go forward."