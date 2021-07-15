10 years ago

July 17, 2011 -- Bemidji's Ralph Gracie American Legion Post and Auxiliary made history by naming the first mother and son to leadership positions. At 30 years of age, Gabe Wakenabo is the youngest veteran to lead the Legion. His mother, Stella Wakanabo, was elected Legion Auxiliary president.

25 years ago

July 17, 1996 -- A beautiful summer night greeted a jazz concert at the Lake Bemidji Waterfront as an 18-member group of musicians, including Bemidji State University faculty and students and area band directors, presented the free concert for an audience of more than 200. The Rotary Pavilion served as the stage.

50 years ago

July 17, 1971 -- Natalie Deweese has been taking flying lessons at Bemidji Aviation and this summer became the first woman pilot "solo" here. At this point, she is allowed to fly an airplane by herself, and after she completes an exam and several more hours of air time, she will be able to take passengers up. Larry Diffley, co-owner of Bemidji Aviation, is her instructor.

100 years ago

July 17, 1921 -- Schuck's 4-Piece International Jazz Orchestra will play for Bemidji's "High Cost of Living Coming Down Dance" at the Old Armory. Admission is 25 cents each for ladies and gentlemen, which includes two dances. Additional dances will cost 5 cents per couple. Schuck's is the most up-to-date jazz orchestra in the Northwest.