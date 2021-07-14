10 years ago

July 14, 2011 -- The Bemidji Legion baseball team rallied to beat Nisswa 5-4 and then downed Brainerd 5-3 to win the Sub-District championship. Against Nisswa, Cody Rutledge homered to bring Bemidji within 4-3, then ended the game with a bases-loaded single after Mitchell Hendricks had tied it with an RBI double.

25 years ago

July 14, 1996 -- Bemidji State University added the late Arthur P. White to its Founders Walk, honoring him for his role in assuring the original land for the school as a director of the State Normal School Board from 1915-25. White was a prominent local banker and community leader. He joins A.P. Ritchie, Judge Lloyd Pendergast and Leonard Dickinson on the Founders Walk.

50 years ago

July 14, 1971 -- The Bemidji Park Commission decided to suspend all future meetings until the City Council informs commission members of their "purpose, duties and responsibilities." According to Chairman Willis Stittsworth, the commission decided that until the Council feels it necessary to meet with the commission, there will be no more meetings.

100 years ago

July 14, 1921 -- Bids for the construction of a new Bemidji High School were rejected by the School Board, which asked for deductions on 21 alternate bids, including using Wisconsin Buff sandstone instead of terra cotta on the exterior of the building. The new school will replace the downtown building that was destroyed by fire in January.