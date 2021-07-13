BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area will host its second annual bass and walleye fishing tournament, which will be presented by Lueken’s Village Foods, from Friday, July 23, to Saturday, July 24.

As a catch-photo-release angling event, it will allow any public lake in Beltrami, Clearwater, or Hubbard counties to be fished over a two-day period. The event differs from a typical tournament layout in that it gives anglers leniency in location and time during busy summer weekends.

The tournament will consist of two-person teams, with anglers recording their catches virtually through the Tourney Angler app. Bass and walleye winning categories are based on the overall weight of each team’s top five fish. Teams can register and win both divisions separately, a release said.

Fishing will begin at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 23, and final scores should be recorded by 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. The registration entry fee is $200 per team with all proceeds going to support the United Way of Bemidji Area.

To register for the tournament, visit uwfishingbemidji.com to access the tournament page run through Tourney Angler. The code “UWFish” is needed to register. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

Event sponsors will supply more than $17,500 in prizes to winners. Overall winning totals are based on 100 boats registered. Payouts may change based on registration turnouts. Prizes include:

Two first-place winners at $3,000

Two second-place winners at $1,750

Two third-place winners at $1,000

Two fourth-place winners at $750

Two fifth-place winners at $500

Two sixth-place winners at $300

Two seventh-place winners at $250

Two eighth-place winners will receive $250 gift cards from Hill’s Country Green House

Two ninth-place winners will receive $150 worth of Acme Tools prizes

Two 10th-place winners will receive $100 worth of Northwoods Bait and Tackle prizes.

Additionally, the Kraus Anderson Legacy Award of a lifetime fishing license will be presented to the top-ranking participant 15 years or younger. The Keg N’ Cork Bass Big Fish Award of $500 and the Chester Berg Toyota Walleye Big Fish Award of $500 will be presented to the largest bass and walleye entered in the tournament.

Throughout the two-day period, live updates and awards will be broadcasted on Fishing Paul Bunyan Country 104.5 FM radio. For more information, visit unitedwaybemidji.org/fishing-tournament or call Shannon Lee at (218) 444-8929.