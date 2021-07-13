BEMIDJI -- With their boots in hand, members of the Bemidji Fire Department marched in the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, for their annual Fill the Boot campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

This year's campaign raised $3,351, which will help support the MDA to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility, a release said.

Funds raised through the 2021 Bemidji Fire Boot event will provide families with life-enhancing resources and will allow children and families to attend MDA’s summer camp in Maple Lake.