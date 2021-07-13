BEMIDJI -- The Friends of the Bemidji Public Library have announced they will gradually reopen the Red Door Bookstore starting on Tuesday, July 20.

Located inside the library, the store offers gently used and high-quality books in all genres. Proceeds from the store will be donated back to the Bemidji Public Library to expand their programs and book collections, a release said.

Starting Tuesday, July 20, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Book donations will not be accepted at this time.