ST. PAUL — A 91-year-old missing from St. Paul’s North End was found dead in a creek on Saturday, July 10, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted, but police said foul play is not suspected in the death of Shoua Lee.

Searches had been underway for Lee, who police said had memory issues and was last seen Friday morning in the 100 block of Biglow Lane when she left for the store.

She was found deceased about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a creek near Arlington Avenue and Jackson Street.