The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area recently announced that its board of directors has elected a new slate of officers to serve through 2022.

Leading the board is newly elected chair Jeff Halverson, sales manager with RP Broadcasting. Halverson joined the board in 2012 and has served as chair of the club’s marketing committee. He has been an active fundraiser, event planner and liaison with club sponsors, and has also helped lead the development of the Circle of Friends program to support the club’s business partners. In his new position, he will lead the Board of Directors and its executive committee, a release said.

Joining Halverson on the officer slate will be:

Co-vice chairs Sarah Cronin, assistant professor of psychology at BSU, and Susan Jarvis, president and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.

Secretary Jeremy Klinger, associate at Drahos Kieson and Christopher P.A. Law Office.

Treasurer RoxAnn Aaberg, deposit services division manager at First National Bank Bemidji.

Past chair Gabriel Warren, assistant professor of marketing and Master of Business Administration program director at BSU.



Halverson assumes leadership from Warren who has served as board chair for the last two years. The Board of Directors holds annual elections for officers in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year.

Applications for new board members will be accepted through December. Applicants must reside or be employed within the city of Bemidji or surrounding areas, be in good standing within the community and be at least 18 years old. Interested applicants should email Executive Director Andrea Kent at andrea.kent@bgcbemidi.org.