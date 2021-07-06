10 years ago

July 7, 2011 -- Wren Warne-Jacobsen of the Bemidji Figure Skating Club competed in the Braemar-McCandless competition in Edina, taking first in Pre-Preliminary Spins, second in Pre-Preliminary Compulsory and third in Pre-Preliminary Free Skate.

25 years ago

July 7, 1996 -- Aaron Allery's sixth-inning home run proved to be the decisive tally as the Bemidji Mudcats amateur baseball team rallied to defeat Roseau 9-8 in the second game of a doubleheader at Sagedahl Field in Bemidji. Jeff Breyen and Allery each had three hits in the victory. Jeff Meier and Caleb Cochran each added two hits.

50 years ago

July 7, 1971 -- Bemidji Fire Chief Jerry Moen headed up moving operations as the Fire Department opened its new $250,000 station downtown. The move enables the department to house its eight pieces of firefighting equipment under the same roof, something that was impossible in the old, cramped quarters.

100 years ago

July 7, 1921 -- Members of the Bemidji Park Board inspected the new bath house at Diamond Point Park. In general, the building was found to have been constructed in accordance with plans and specifications. The board plans to cut a driveway from Doud Avenue into the park to connect with a driveway from the State Teachers College.