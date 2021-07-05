BEMIDJI -- The grand finale of the Red, White and Boom fireworks wrapped up the main events of the Bemidji Jaycees 77th Annual Water Carnival on Sunday evening, July 4.

Members of the Bemidji community and beyond have gathered in full force the past few days to enjoy a more traditional water carnival and the routine events summer after enduring a wild year of restrictions and cancelations.

Many took advantage of the close proximity to the lake and spent much of their time in the water while waiting for the fireworks show to begin. Temperatures peaked in the mid-90s with a heat index near 100 earlier in the day.

Despite the heat, the shoreline of Lake Bemidji was packed for the fireworks display, presented by Hill’s Plumbing and Heating, which began just after 10 p.m. on the southwest end of Lake Bemidji.

Merriam's Midway will be open from noon to 8 p.m. today in the Sanford Center parking lot as the water carnival draws to a close.