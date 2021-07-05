BEMIDJI -- All Beltrami County Communications Officers are now trained and certified in Telephone CPR, or TCPR, enhancing their instruction prior to the arrival of first responders and medical services.

According to a release, the training provided the skills to rapidly detect the need for CPR and how to instruct citizens in performing CPR.

Legislation in 2019 required Minnesota Public Safety Answering Points, or 911 centers, to establish a protocol by July 1, 2021, to provide a minimum level of instruction for CPR when callers who are not trained in CPR are reporting an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

While Beltrami County's 911 center has provided pre-arrival instruction for years, TCPR has established a protocol that is consistent for all 911 centers in the state. When calling 911 for a medical emergency, callers should be prepared to provide the following information: where is the emergency, what is your call back number, is the person conscious, are they breathing normally and what the age of the patient is.

Snorting, gasping or gagging is not normal breathing in an unresponsive person. If it is determined the patient needs CPR, Communications Officers will provide instruction if no one on the scene is trained to perform CPR.

"We are excited that all of our Communications Officers are certified to provide TCPR. You can also be proactive to assist others when they're in need," Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel said in the release. "Performing CPR can be very intimidating and stressful. If you find yourself in a situation needing to perform CPR, please remain calm and call 911 right away. Clearly communicate with the 911 center and follow their instructions."