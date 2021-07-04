BEMIDJI -- After a year of drive-by, drive-thru, and "un" parades, Bemidjians came out in full force on Sunday to enjoy the first full-blown parade in town since 2019.
Community members lined the sidewalks of downtown Bemidji on July 4 as the Grand Parade made its way down Beltrami Avenue, across Fifth Street and back up Minnesota Avenue.
Candy was thrown, but due to the extreme heat, there was also an assortment of cold treats handed out along with the occasional spray of water from parade participants. Temperatures peaked in the mid-90s with a heat index near 100 as the parade drew to a close.
Later tonight, the Lake Bemidji waterfront will be packed for the Red, White and Boom Fireworks Show as the Bemidji Jaycees 77th Annual Water Carnival continues. The fireworks display, presented by Hill’s Plumbing and Heating, will be held at dusk, usually around 9:45 to 10:15 p.m. on the southwest end of Lake Bemidji.
Merriam's Midway will be open until 10 p.m. tonight in the Sanford Center parking lot and again from noon to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 5.
A flag is waved from a Bemidji fire truck as it’s driven along Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
The Bemidji High School Winter Cheer Team makes its way down Beltrami Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince walks along Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji Jaycee Larissa Donovan throws candy along Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
The Fuller Farm float makes its way down Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Edmond Murphy, 1, picks up candy after it’s thrown along Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
The Bemidji High School Marching Band makes its way down Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Beltrami County's new Veteran Services Officer, Shane Gustafson, left, rides with Veteran Services Officer Scotty Allison, right, down Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Water bottles are handed out along Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
District 5A Rep. Matt Bliss gives a high-five as the Beltrami County Reuplican’s float makes its way from Fifth Street to Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A member of the Beltrami County DFL float throws candy along Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Midsommar Queen Anita Norland waves from the American Swedish Institute Bemidji Affiliate float as it makes its way down Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Ralph Gracie Post No. 14 American Legion members walk along Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
The Bemidji Jaycee float makes its way from Fifth Street to Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Candy is thrown from a vintage truck as it makes its way down Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Captain Christmas and Santa wave from the First City of Lights float as it makes its way down Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
The BSU Princess makes her way down Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, during the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)