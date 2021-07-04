BEMIDJI -- After a year of drive-by, drive-thru, and "un" parades, Bemidjians came out in full force on Sunday to enjoy the first full-blown parade in town since 2019.

Community members lined the sidewalks of downtown Bemidji on July 4 as the Grand Parade made its way down Beltrami Avenue, across Fifth Street and back up Minnesota Avenue.

Candy was thrown, but due to the extreme heat, there was also an assortment of cold treats handed out along with the occasional spray of water from parade participants. Temperatures peaked in the mid-90s with a heat index near 100 as the parade drew to a close.

Later tonight, the Lake Bemidji waterfront will be packed for the Red, White and Boom Fireworks Show as the Bemidji Jaycees 77th Annual Water Carnival continues. The fireworks display, presented by Hill’s Plumbing and Heating, will be held at dusk, usually around 9:45 to 10:15 p.m. on the southwest end of Lake Bemidji.

Merriam's Midway will be open until 10 p.m. tonight in the Sanford Center parking lot and again from noon to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 5.