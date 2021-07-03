BEMIDJI -- Heroes Rise Coffee Company and myBemidji joined forces to bring the first-ever 3rd Street Festival to downtown Bemidji on Saturday, July 3.

The festival, held amid the Bemidji Jaycees 77th Water Carnival, included a huge cornhole tournament, sidewalk sales, and plenty of food, drinks and prizes. Teams competed in the cornhole tournament for the chance to take home hundreds of dollars worth of prizes.

Other festival-goers could check out the sidewalk sales in what Kevin Johnson, of myBemidji, called a “mini Crazy Days.” Businesses participating in the event were 218 Clothing and Gift, Patterson’s Clothing, Books and More, and Compass Rose, among others.

“We want to do this again next year and make this a tradition,” Johnson told the Pioneer last week. “We want to make it bigger and better, so this is our test run year.”