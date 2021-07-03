BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Jaycees 77th Annual Water Carnival continued on Saturday with events such as the Double Your Fun Color Run, the Kiddie Parade and the Bald Eagle Water Ski Show.

The day started off with the color run, which had about 90 participants pre-registered for the event. The Kiddie Parade began at BSU's Bangsberg Hall and headed down Lake Boulevard just in time to end at the Bald Eagle Water Ski Show held at 1 p.m. at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.

Merriam's Midway will be open from noon to 10 p.m. in the Sanford Center parking lot during the rest of the carnival but closes at 8 p.m. on July 5. There will be armband specials for $20 from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5.

Remaining events for the Water Carnival include: