BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Jaycees 77th Annual Water Carnival continued on Saturday with events such as the Double Your Fun Color Run, the Kiddie Parade and the Bald Eagle Water Ski Show.
The day started off with the color run, which had about 90 participants pre-registered for the event. The Kiddie Parade began at BSU's Bangsberg Hall and headed down Lake Boulevard just in time to end at the Bald Eagle Water Ski Show held at 1 p.m. at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.
Merriam's Midway will be open from noon to 10 p.m. in the Sanford Center parking lot during the rest of the carnival but closes at 8 p.m. on July 5. There will be armband specials for $20 from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5.
Remaining events for the Water Carnival include:
The 77th Annual Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Grand Parade will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. It will start at the intersection of 15th Street and Beltrami Avenue and travel south on Beltrami Avenue, turn west on Fifth Street for one block and then head north along Minnesota Avenue, ending again on 15th Street.
The fireworks display, presented by Hill’s Plumbing and Heating, will be held at dusk, usually around 9:45 to 10:15 p.m., on Sunday, July 4, on the southwest end of Lake Bemidji.
