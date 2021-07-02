10 years ago

July 3, 2011 -- The Bemidji Area Community Band’s second summer concert at Baker Park today is titled “Celebrating the Music of America and American Composers” and will feature well-known classics to celebrate Independence Day. The band will be under the direction of Erika Svanoe.

25 years ago

July 3, 1996 -- Five incumbent Bemidji City Council members filed for re-election in November. Filing were Mayor Doug Peterson, At-Large Councilor Rosemary Given Amble, Ward 1 Councilor Ralph Zachman, Ward 3 Councilor Gordon Oberg and Ward 5 Councilor Bruce Atwater. No challengers filed on the first day of filing.

50 years ago

July 3, 1971 -- The Diamond Jubilee Paul Bunyan Water Carnival celebrations are well underway and heading toward a Monday conclusion as Bemidji observes its 75th birthday. Tonight's calendar features logging events, fireworks and an ox roast. The Fourth of July Parade and fish fry are on tap for the final day.

100 years ago

July 3, 1921 -- Lake Bemidji will have a new passenger service boat capable of carrying 80 people and operating on a regular schedule for trips around the lake. For several years, Bemidji has been without a large passenger boat. The new one will take off from the foot of Third Street, and will visit Diamond Point, Birchmont, Lavinia, Bemidji Beach and Waville.