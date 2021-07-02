BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Jaycees 77th Annual Water Carnival kicked off with Merriam's Midway on Thursday evening.
After the much-anticipated event was scaled back last year, hundreds came out to form long lines for summer highlights like fresh-squeezed lemonade and riding the Zipper. The midway opened back up at noon Friday, July 2, in the Sanford Center parking lot, with all the traditional rides, games and food.
There will be armband specials for $20 from:
- 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 2
- Noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3
- Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 4
- Noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 5
Bingo will also be open daily from noon to 10 p.m. through July 4 in the Sanford Center parking lot. Participants must be 18 years or older.
Remaining events for the Water Carnival include:
The 5K Color Run is Saturday, July 3, with check-in starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Rotary Pavilion in Paul Bunyan Park.
The Bald Eagle Water Ski show will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the waterfront in Library Park.
The 77th Annual Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Grand Parade will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. It will start at the intersection of 15th Street and Beltrami Avenue and travel south on Beltrami Avenue, turn west on Fifth Street for one block and then head north along Minnesota Avenue, ending again on 15th Street.
The fireworks display, presented by Hill’s Plumbing and Heating, will be held at dusk, usually around 9:45 to 10:15 p.m., on Sunday, July 4, on the southwest end of Lake Bemidji.