BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Jaycees 77th Annual Water Carnival kicked off with Merriam's Midway on Thursday evening.

After the much-anticipated event was scaled back last year, hundreds came out to form long lines for summer highlights like fresh-squeezed lemonade and riding the Zipper. The midway opened back up at noon Friday, July 2, in the Sanford Center parking lot, with all the traditional rides, games and food.

There will be armband specials for $20 from:

6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 2

Noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3

Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 4

Noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 5

Bingo will also be open daily from noon to 10 p.m. through July 4 in the Sanford Center parking lot. Participants must be 18 years or older.

Remaining events for the Water Carnival include: