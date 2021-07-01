ST. PAUL -- To help ensure public safety and protect natural resources, the Department of Natural Resources is enacting burning restrictions starting Friday, July 2, for the southern portion of Beltrami county and all of Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties.

Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood confirmed that the city of Bemidji is following suit with the guidelines set by the DNR, however, it doesn't affect the Bemidji Jaycees firework show since those fireworks will be set off on Lake Bemidji.

According to a release from the Minnesota DNR, under those restrictions:

Only campfires in an established fire ring associated with a home, cabin, campground or resort are allowed.

No campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote or backcountry camping.

No fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits (check with your local community for any additional restrictions).

The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste.

The burning restrictions will remain in effect until terminated by the DNR Commissioner when weather and environmental conditions indicate a reduction in fire danger.

Campfire restrictions

No campfires in state park backcountry campsites in affected counties -- regardless if the backcountry campsite has a fire ring.

State parks in other parts of the state may also have instituted burning restrictions for backcountry camping. Contact the park office or check postings at the campground or park office before starting a campfire.

Campfires in established fire rings in state park and state forest campgrounds are allowed. They are not currently affected by the restrictions. Still, extreme caution is warranted.

Fireworks restrictions

Fireworks can not be used on any private or public lands outside city limits in the affected counties. Be sure to check with your local community for any additional restrictions

Statewide, fireworks are not allowed in state forests, state parks, or any other state lands.

Open burning restrictions