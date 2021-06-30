CASS LAKE -- The next phase has begun to implement the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act, which was signed into law in December 2020 .

Together the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the Chippewa National Forest have created a Plan of Survey to identify the next steps in implementing the Act's requirement to identify and transfer 11,760 acres from the U.S. Forest Service to the United States of America in trust for the Leech Lake Band.

Over the past several months, the forest and the band worked to identify potential lands for transfer. The next steps include continuing to identify potential transfer lands, researching parcel histories, preparing legal descriptions, identifying title encumbrances and finalizing maps.

These lands will enable the band to invest in future generations with economic and residential development. Lands subject to transfer hold historical and cultural significance to the band, a release said.

“It is with great joy and hope for the future in our hearts that we celebrate the latest step forward in restoring a portion of the illegally transferred lands back to the Leech Lake Ojibwe,” Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. said. “On behalf of the band, I want to express my gratitude to the forest service and tribal staff collaborating behind the scenes to move this land transfer toward completion. This is one of the most monumental and positive developments to take place on Leech Lake since the first treaties were signed and the reservation was established in 1855.”

The band and forest recognize that the legislation honors existing property rights such as easements, permits, rights of way or other encumbrances. The U.S. Forest Service is committed to creating an outcome that complies with the Act, the Federal Land Policy Management Act, and all applicable laws and regulations, the release said.

“It’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe as we implement the Reservation Restoration Act to transfer back 11,760 acres to this sovereign nation,” Chippewa National Forest Supervisor Michael Stansberry said. “We look forward to continuing our efforts together as we move through implementation of the Act.”

With the Plan of Survey in place, the Forest and the Band will work closely to implement the land transfer as directed by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act.