10 years ago

June 30, 2011 -- Bemidji Figure Skating Club members Ally Kuznia and Wresn Warne Jacobsen passed USFSA tests. Kuznia passed Juvenile Moves in the Field and Juvenile Free Skate. She also placed fifth in the Juvenile/Intermediate Short Program and fourth in Open Juvenile Free Skate. Warne Jacobsen passed her pre-preliminary Free Skate test in Duluth.

25 years ago

June 30, 1996 -- The 52nd Annual Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival makes its return to the newly renovated waterfront. Due to the space limitations, the midway will be arranged in a slightly different fashion. The adult rides will remain in the parking lot, the games will be on the pavers by the Chamber building and the children's rides will be in the grassy area by the lake.

50 years ago

June 30, 1971 -- Gus Larson, Bemidji, who will be 88 in four months, is growing a beard in keeping with a city ordinance that states that no male resident in Bemidji can shave until the Diamond Jubilee is over. “You have to keep up with the times,” says Gus. Gus has lived in Bemidji since 1913 and worked a number of years as an electrician for Naylor Electric.

100 years ago

June 30, 1921 -- A party of nine men representing The Farmer, an agricultural publication published at St. Paul is making a tour of this section of the state to secure data from merchants and farmers. They are making the trip by automobile in order that they may stop wherever they desire and secure photographs, which later will be used as cover pictures on that publication.