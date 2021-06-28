BEMIDJI -- The Fruit Truck will sell a variety of fruit from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at Pete's Place South in Bemidji, located at 179 Convenience Lane SE.

The Fruit Truck, based out of Sioux Falls, S.D., offers GMO-free, farm-fresh fruit that's cheaper than store fruit, which is sprayed to preserve it. The Fruit Truck’s fruit doesn’t need to be sprayed because it's delivered fresh from farms and orchards around the country, a release said.

According to a release, The Fruit Truck started as an idea from moms who wanted better food for their families. Since then, the company has gained mass publicity and many new customers because of its unique business model, which allows it to sell fresh fruit directly to its customers, eliminating the need for grocery stores while keeping costs low.

“We are excited to bring our delicious fruit to the Bemidji community,” The Fruit Truck owner Irina Kleinsasser said in the release. “Being able to provide U.S.-grown, quality, fresh fruit at an affordable price is something in which we pride ourselves.”

The Fruit Truck packages produce in one-quarter or one-half bushel boxes for customers at the truck, so customers don’t need to bring their own boxes. There are no purchase limits per person and cash or checks are accepted.

Bemidji residents can sign up for text message updates here and email/text updates here for when their fruit will be delivered. For more information, visit myfruittruck.com.