10 years ago

June 26, 2011 -- Bemidjians Roy and Cynthia Booth and son Riordan have parts in a horror film, “Girl Scout Cookies,” being filmed in several locations on Minnesota’s Iron Range. Award-winning filmmaker Bobby Jones focuses on six couples' weekend trip to the backwoods of Minnesota when a group of animalistic women decides to make the campers their next big hunt.

25 years ago

June 26, 1996 -- A custodian at Paul Bunyan Elementary School found a front-end loader running in the new playground. Volunteers used the equipment to build the new playground. Someone found the master key, started the loader and used it to push over one of the three playground centers. The cost to reinstall the play center is estimated between $500 and $1,000.

50 years ago

June 26, 1971 -- With wind chimes, an "I'm done gong," pagoda roof, serpentine dragon, oriental literature, rainbow carpeting in vivid red with gold trimming is the classiest outhouse in the rugged northland. The outdoor toilet made by W. H. Bridgeman for his summer neighbor, Roger Zimmerman, is the latest in one-upmanship practiced by these impractical jokers.

100 years ago

June 26, 1921 -- Plans for the new Bemidji High School building have been drawn up by Architect E.F. Broomhall of Duluth. The new building is to cost upwards of $300,000 and will be 176 feet by 240 feet. The old high school building is 220 feet by 300 feet and is thought by a large number of residents too small to provide ample grounds. An election will be held to decide.