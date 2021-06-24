PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — Human remains found in a heavily wooded area in Cass County have been identified as a Ham Lake, Minn., man missing since 2018.

On Monday, June 7, the Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report that a survey crew had found human remains in a wooded area of Blind Lake Township, according to Sheriff Tom Burch. The remains were collected and taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

On Wednesday, June 16, the remains were positively identified as those belonging to David Rickbeil, age 62, of Ham Lake. Rickbeil had been missing for nearly three years.

On July 13, 2018, Rickbeil’s vehicle was found running and unoccupied in the area. Over the next several days a missing person’s investigation was launched and extensive searches of the area were conducted by foot, ATV, drone, air support and with the assistance of K-9s. The area is very rural, thickly wooded and swampy.

The investigation did not indicate any foul play was involved and that Rickbeil likely walked away from his vehicle.