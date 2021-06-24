The center's new hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. These extended hours will go through August. Museum staff will also give tours by appointment in the evenings and on Sundays.

The center is located at 264 First St. in Shevlin. Admission to the museum and other historic buildings on the grounds is free. For more information, call the History Center at (218) 785-2000.