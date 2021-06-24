More than 100 lights in the Beltrami County History Center were recently upgraded to energy-efficient LEDs following an assessment of the former Great Northern Depot that houses the Beltrami County Historical Society.

Otter Tail Power Senior Commercial Industrial Services Representative Roger Garton conducted the assessment, which showed that the History Center was still operating a large number of fluorescent and incandescent lights. As a result of the evaluation, 173 fluorescent lights were replaced with LEDs and all the quartz lights in the galleries were removed, a release said.

The upgrade was made possible by a rebate of $1,967 from Otter Tail, other donations and lots of volunteer hours. The end result will be lower lighting costs and a more energy-efficient building, the release said.