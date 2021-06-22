10 years ago

June 23, 2011 -- Dennis “Barney” Bartz started running in 1965 on the junior high cross-country team. Forty-six years, thousands of miles and 21 marathons later, he still pushes the pace. “I’m slowing down, but I’m starting to accept it,” Bartz said. Bartz is a 58-year-old BSU alumnus, former BHS coach and author of “Run For Your Life … The Marathon, Minnesota Style.”

25 years ago

June 23, 1996 -- It was billed as the "Richest Modified Race in Minnesota History." It was also one of the most exciting nights for hometown fans and Bemidji racer Tim Jackson. Some of the finest drivers throughout the Midwest and Canada were at Bemidji Speedway for the $5,000 winner's prize. But it was Jackson who won the North 40 Modified 40 lap feature and the prize.

50 years ago

June 23, 1971 -- Cedar Service announced that Bemidji plant production will start processing Idaho and British Columbia red cedar poles to distribute to eastern markets. The company chose Bemidji to expand operations due to the cooperation of the Bemidji Dev. Corp., Otter Tail Power, and railroads since the town is between coasts and provides good rail transportation.

100 years ago

June 23, 1921 -- Boys and girls of all ages, from the baby carried in the parent's arms to the gray-haired gathered at the fairgrounds in Bemidji for Howe's Great London Circus and Van Amburg's trained wild animals. The circus furnished plenty of thrills for both old and young. This city has not had a circus for several years which added to the enthusiasm of the audience.