BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is set to re-open to serve customers on Fridays once again starting on July 2.

The food shelf will distribute food on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m and will continue to offer its modified service through July, with prepackaged boxes and some other choices. Starting in August, customers will once again be able to shop the aisles and choose the foods they take home, a release said.

BCFS is seeking volunteers, especially those available to work on Fridays. BCFS is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with shifts from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and noon to 3:30 p.m. Volunteering at the food shelf is a positive experience where volunteers can meet people and have fun while filling a critical community need, the release said.

For more information about volunteering, call Debbie at (218) 444-6580, ext. 28.