10 years ago

June 19, 2011 -- When Terry Bradley gives the downbeat to the Bemidji Area Community Band, many of the players will be welcoming back their former band director. The band director for the past few seasons, Dave Murphy, retired to the percussion section. This band is unique having players who are 80-plus years old, to the youngest player who is going into the eighth grade.

25 years ago

June 19, 1996 -- The 1,500 residents of Fosston can hold their heads high. Their city was picked by a 12-member jury as one of the United States' All-American Cities. Of the 10 communities receiving the award, Fosston was by far the smallest with its official population of 1,529. The next smallest winning city was Quincy, Fla., with a population of 7,551.

50 years ago

June 19, 1971 -- A leg band was placed on a half-grown bald eagle in a nest on Kitchi Lake, about 15 miles east of Bemidji. It was one of about 50 young eagles banded in the Chippewa National Forest. This young eagle (band Number 03332) was found dead near Mobile, Ala., last winter. It had traveled at least 1,500 miles since leaving the nest on Kitchi Lake last July.

100 years ago

June 19, 1921 -- Reservations in groups of four, six and eight are coming to the Birchmont Beach Hotel for the banquet and dance at the opening July 4, according to F. S. Lycan. "You better advise the local people who want reservations to have them made at once. We do not want any local people disappointed, but they will have to arrange for them immediately."