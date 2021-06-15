10 years ago

June 16, 2011 -- Aaron Eickhorst, a 2009 graduate of Bemidji High School, is a full-time student at Bemidji State University studying criminal justice. But, Eickhorst stated, “I always wanted to be in film classes at BHS but I was never able to.” Then Eickhorst realized his dream and got involved in the film industry becoming an associate producer for Timescape Entertainment.

25 years ago

June 16, 1996 -- The goal of doing something positive for their community came to fruition when Girl Scouts of Troop 783 included Bemidji with 100,000 other communities worldwide in support of world peace with the unveiling of a Peace Pole at the Lake Bemidji waterfront. The pole is a handcrafted obelisk with the words "May peace prevail on Earth" in four languages.

50 years ago

June 16, 1971 -- John and son Lance Johanneson were atop the Mississippi bridge ceremonially tossing in keys that signaled the end of closing hours for John’s Super Valu. The doors will never again close, say the Bemidji grocers because the store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Rumor was they forgot to remove their car keys and had to walk home.

100 years ago

June 16, 1921 -- Tourist campers arrive daily at Bemidji camping sites, near Diamond Point. A party of eight, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, are spending a few days at the park. A couple of Grant's Pass, Oregon on their way to Grand Rapids, Mich., are camping. A family from Grand Forks have been camping for a couple of weeks at the park in preparation to permanently locate in Bemidji.