10 years ago

June 12, 2011 -- Jake Urban set the tone at the state track meet with a personal-record split on the first leg and his teammates Isak Sommer, John Buckanaga and Alex Schoneberger followed the example. Their combined efforts were rewarded as Bemidji’s 4x800 relay team outraced the competition and was crowned the state champion with a time of 7:49.15.

25 years ago

June 12, 1996 -- Downtown businesses in Bemidji will decorate their windows with historic displays to celebrate Heritage Day on Saturday to honor Bemidji’s original townsite. Community members are invited to don historic costumes and come down for a walking tour. You may even see Linda Autrey and her committee, who will be judging the window displays.

50 years ago

June 12, 1971 -- Most resort owners in the Bemidji area hope the busy summer can financially pull them through the year’s non-working winter days. Kohl’s Last Resort located on Turtle Lake 10 miles north of Bemidji, doesn’t have that problem. Bob Kohl, manager and owner, decided to keep the resort open year-round and is getting national recognition as a pacesetter in resorting.

100 years ago

June 12, 1921 -- The Bemidji Concrete Manufacturing company began active operations at their new plant in Nymore. Brick and tile experts are on the job and the first material manufactured will be used to construct their main building to house the kilns and boilers. Before running to capacity it is necessary to test all machinery and equipment, then work on orders can proceed.