10 years ago

June 9, 2011 -- It took three hours, 7 minutes and 26 seconds for Bemidji High School alumna Jessica Lovering to win the Minneapolis Marathon. “I’m quite happy with how things went,” said Lovering. “It was my first marathon.” A total of 492 men and 325 women finished the 26.2-mile race. “My goal was to get under four hours and beat my sister,” she laughed.

25 years ago

June 9, 1996 -- Technology in the form of interactive television and access to the Internet is coming to schools in northern Minnesota. Seventeen school districts in the region will use a recently awarded $600,000 state grant to lay the groundwork for course offerings through interactive TV, and Internet access is a key part of developing the student learning centers.

50 years ago

June 9, 1971 -- The Minnesota unit of the Avion Trailer Club is having its annual fishing derby and spring rally at Hamilton's Trailer Resort located on Fox Lake. Over 60 trailer units from states as far south as Florida are participating. Members of the Minnesota Avion unit organizing the event are E.C. Ek, secretary, vice president Les Ford and Mrs. Peg Hill, president.

100 years ago

June 9, 1921 -- The fire department was called to South Bemidji to extinguish a fire burning up a Ford. Another car had run out of gas and in trying to transfer gasoline from one car to another the petcock under the tank of the Ford fell on the ground permitting the gasoline to run out. In trying to find it a match was lighted, which ignited the gasoline on the ground under the Ford.