BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is providing $224,000 in grants to assist the region during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the third and final round of emergency relief grants to go out across the NMF's 12-county region. Since April 2020, the NMF has provided $616,000 through its relief grants.

"The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is excited to help our region's communities and nonprofits in responding to the ongoing needs of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Nate Dorr, NMF vice president for advocacy. "We know it will take more than financial resources alone to successfully emerge from COVID. We encourage everyone who can to get fully vaccinated and to support their local businesses and nonprofits as much as they are able."

NMF, a public, charitable foundation, provided funding in the most recent round of grants to the following Bemidji entities: