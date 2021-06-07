BEMIDJI -- Great River Rescue will hold a cat adoption special for the month of June in honor of Adopt a Shelter Cat Month. All cats 1 year or older are now available to adopt for $50. Each cat is given an intake exam, spayed or neutered, given vet recommended shots, microchipped and other preventative care treatments.

Those interested in adoption can view adoptable cats at greatriverrescue.com. Appointments are required to visit the cats and can be scheduled either through the website or by calling the rescue.

“We have a lot of amazing cats right now and we really want to get them into homes," Executive Director Brandon Mustful said in a release. “If you have been thinking about getting a new furry friend, now is the time.”

Great River Rescue is located at 1612 Carr Lake Rd. and the shelter is open from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Executive Director Mustful can be reached by email at director@greatriverrescue.com or by phone at (218) 751-7910.