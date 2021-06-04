BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji is putting a restriction on yard watering for the foreseeable future while the region goes through a heat wave.

According to a release, the city is enacting a water sprinkling restriction based on housing numbers starting Saturday, June 5. Residents with addresses ending in odd numbers will be able to water their yard on odd days and citizens with even-numbered homes can water lawns on even-numbered days.

The action was taken to reduce peak water usage in areas served by the city's system. Additionally, because of how much water is lost to evaporation, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The announcement included the following exemptions:

Watering of newly sodded or seeded yards is exempt from the odd and even day restriction for two weeks.

Overseeding or spot repair of existing, established yards may be watered daily with a hand-controlled hose during allowed times.

Activities such as car washing, water toys and filling small swimming pools are exempt.

Hand watering of flower pots, baskets and vegetable gardens is permitted at any time.

Any sprinkler system not served by the city's system is exempt.

The release states repeated non-compliance may result in fees being issued. The city code states that violations of the water restriction notice may result in an administrative fine or criminal citation.