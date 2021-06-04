10 years ago

June 5, 2011 -- The 2011 Bemidji High School graduation was the first to be held at the Sanford Center. As their photos displayed in rotation on the Sanford Center scoreboard, the 317 graduates of the Bemidji High School Class of 2011 processed to the applause of family, friends and faculty. Bemidji School District Superintendent James Hess presented the seniors.

25 years ago

June 5, 1996 -- Priscilla Ross, daughter of Bill and Carolyn Ross of Cass Lake, was a finalist in the 1996 Pre-Teen Minnesota Scholarship and Recognition Program. Pre-Teen is by invitation-only for pre-teen girls, based on academics, awards, honors, outstanding personal achievement, volunteerism, school involvement, and leadership ability or creative talent.

50 years ago

June 5, 1971 -- The Lady of Justice atop the Beltrami County Courthouse got a new paint job by two of the few midwest steeplejacks from South Dakota. For over 50 years these 65 (plus) year-old men, Art Werden and Mike Lee, have been painting church steeples, flag poles, grain elevators, water towers and anything else “no one else is dumb enough to do," says Werden.

100 years ago

June 5, 1921 -- Noted educator Dr. George D. Strayer was surprised that Bemidji is putting her new schoolhouse on a plot of less than 10 acres. He was surprised to know that land costs were taken into consideration when the future welfare of the children was in the balance and that nothing should concern Bemidji so vitally as the proper development of their children.