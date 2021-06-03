BEMIDJI -- The American Pickers recently announced they will be making a return to Minnesota to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series this July.

"American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel," a release said. "The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques."

The group is always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics, the release said.

According to the release, they hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.

"The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure," the release continued. "If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through let us know."

Anyone interested can send in their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, call (855) 653-7878 or visit @GotAPick on Facebook.