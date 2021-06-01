10 years ago

June 2, 2011 -- Anyone who calls Bemidji home will boast of its fame. We have Lake Bemidji with a river running through it, Olympic curling medalists, the iconic Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox and we've been featured in “Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy.” Now Cyberberita.net lists Bemidji in their “Top 10 American Towns with Strange Claims to Fame.”

25 years ago

June 2, 1996 -- Beltrami County is one of 11 northwestern Minnesota counties that have been declared major disaster areas because of spring flooding. The declaration covers damage to public property from flooding in the wake of heavy rain, melting snow and river ice jams. The declaration means federal aid will be available to local governments on a cost-sharing basis.

50 years ago

June 2, 1971 -- Summer sprinkling regulations will go into effect as announced by City Manager Rudy Mikulich. Homes with odd-numbered street addresses will be permitted to sprinkle on the odd-numbered days of the week while those with even street numbers will be permitted to sprinkle on the even-numbered days of the week. The move will conserve city water resources.

100 years ago

June 2, 1921 -- Farmers' wrestling matches scheduled for the Northern Minnesota Fair at Bemidji promise some interesting phases. W. O. Schroeder has thrown his hat into the heavyweight wrestling ring and will be ready to meet farmers in this class. Some exciting middleweight contests are preparing for matches and indications are this will be a big attraction.