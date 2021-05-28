10 years ago

May 29, 2011 -- In 1950, the American Cancer Society began the study that definitely linked cigarette smoking with lung cancer. Now, the American Cancer Society has embarked on another long-term study to follow healthy people who have never been diagnosed with cancer throughout the next 20-30 years. Bemidji is one of four Minnesota cities chosen for the study.

25 years ago

May 29, 1996 -- The Bemidji Lumberjacks basketball team wrapped up an impressive 16-9 record, winning 10 of its final 13 starts and reaching the 8AA North. Solheim leaves with a four-year scoring total of 1,148 points to become Bemidji's third 1,000 point scorer in boys basketball history, joining Jim Jensen (1,763) and Ray Crock (1,477); points were from just three seasons.

50 years ago

May 29, 1971 -- Charlie Meyers got the heroes' welcome after hitting a three-run homer in the Lumberjacks 11-0 victory over Blackduck. Meyers was cheered on at home plate by Mike Mohler and Al Killian. Preceding Meyers across the plate was winning pitcher Gary Sargent who hurled a no-hitter against the Drakes.

100 years ago

May 29, 1921 -- It was a gala day for the citizens and farmers in and around the hustling village of Blackduck when more than an acre of big stumps were blown into the air. Nearly 2,000 people witnessed the explosion. It was a perfect demonstration and executed in a masterful manner under the direction of G. G. Means of the DuPont-D'Nemours Powder company.