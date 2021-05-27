BEMIDJI -- Demolition of the Norfarm Seeds Inc. building, located at 104 Minnesota Ave. SW, near the Beltrami County History Center, began earlier this week in downtown Bemidji.
A crew worked to demolish both sides of the building before bringing down the grain tower at the center on Tuesday, May 25. The tower crashed down just feet away from the bike trail on the building's north side.
Workers hose at dust and dirt during the demolition of the Norfarm Seeds Inc. building, located at 104 Minnesota Ave. SW. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
