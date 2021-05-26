BEMIDJI -- On the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a small group of Bemidjians gathered in Paul Bunyan Park to mourn Floyd's loss and demand change.

The event was hosted from 3 to 5 p.m. on May 25 by Bemidji social justice group Project for Change.

Though gusts of wind made it difficult to keep things in place, a dozen or so attendees stood on the side of the road with signs and flags, others sat in lawn chairs while 1960s civil rights songs and other protest-themed music played in the background.

Many of the signs called for law enforcement reform and memorialized the names of victims of police violence.

Jacob Wiley, co-president of the Project for Change organization, said his message for the community is that the work is not over, despite Chauvin being found guilty.

“I believe we need nationwide police reform,” he said. “I want Bemidji to be aware that we are ready for the change. There is a lot that needs to change. Yes, there was a guilty verdict but we need more. There is a lot going on in this nation that needs to be addressed whether it's police reform or school systems and how they handle people.”

Project for Change is a Bemidji area group that formed in the wake of the local George Floyd protests. The organization’s mission is to act as “a local, nonprofit, non-partisan change group, formed on building awareness, creating social opportunities and enriching the quality of life for historically marginalized, disadvantaged, oppressed and resilient Black and Brown communities through policy, accountability and action.”

Project for Change aims to continue the conversation of social and criminal justice reform within the community with the goal of policy change that results in a more equitable Bemidji, organizers said.

“We work on police reform, as well changing policies and laws,” Wiley said of Project for Change. “First we start at home then, hopefully, go statewide and nationwide in creating change and making this a better place for the BIPOC community.”

Wiley said the group has plans in place for an event on Juneteenth -- Saturday, June 19 -- which will be “a celebration of Blackness and Black culture.”

To learn more about the organization visit www.projectforchange.org.