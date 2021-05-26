BEMIDJI -- A crew from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway was hard at work on Wednesday as construction continued on the bridge spanning the Mississippi River between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Department, beginning Tuesday, May 25, and continuing through Thursday, May 27, the Mississippi River will be closed between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji at the crossing of the BNSF Railway bridge.

The BNSF crews are replacing the bridge's wooden structure with a modern structure. Boaters are asked to avoid the construction area and watch out for the markers placed at the closure. The boat access at Lake Irving is currently accessible, but motorists should be on the lookout for heavy equipment.

Large equipment and machinery are spread out from the river near the water treatment plant to the Beltrami County History Center, as the railroad is also currently closed while construction is underway.