10 years ago

May 26, 2011 -- Local potter Tom Daly spent eight weeks teaching members at the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area how to make pottery. Participants learned how to roll, form and hand-build clay pieces using a variety of tools and methods. Each member also got to glaze his or her own piece of art. The activity was funded by a Region 2 Arts Council grant.

25 years ago

May 26, 1996 -- With dams wide open, high water levels are beginning to taper off on the upper Mississippi lakes chain. But, saturated bogs and soils following a wet autumn and heavier than normal moisture content of the snow that has melted have created a situation where a hard rain in the Headwaters area now could mean flooding troubles.

50 years ago

May 26, 1971 -- Beardless men beware! The Bemidji Jaycees are cracking down on the city’s clean-shaven, and prison sentences and stiff fines are in store for those who’ve disregarded the city’s shaving ban. A special city ordinance passed to insure community cooperation for Bemidji’s Diamond Jubilee celebration states that shaving is forbidden by city men until July 5.

100 years ago

May 26, 1921 -- More than 50 men and women will help make the Northern Minnesota Fair a success. Crews are already at work, under the direction of A. P. Ritchie, tearing down old board fences and clearing up the newly purchased ground. At the east end, from Beltrami Avenue to Bemidji Avenue, will be a parking space for automobiles with all the trees in that space removed.