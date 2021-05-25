BEMIDJI -- Applications are now being accepted for the Bemidji Charter Commission. There is one vacancy with a term ending June 1, 2022 and two terms expiring June 1, 2021.

According to a release from the city of Bemidji, the purpose of the Charter Commission is to fulfill the duties prescribed for Charter Commissions under the laws of the state of Minnesota. The membership of the Charter Commission shall be as fixed by Minnesota state law and city ordinance or resolution.

Members must be residents of the city of Bemidji. The City Charter Commission is required to meet a minimum of one time a year at its annual meeting. The annual meeting will be held in June, the release said.

Applications will be accepted through May 28. All applications will be sent to the Chief Judge for an appointment. Appointed members must be able to attend the June 24 annual meeting.

Applications are available at City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW, or on the city's web site at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information contact the City Clerk at (218) 759-3570.